UNITED STATES–Free agent and Union College junior Spencer Foo has met with five prospective NHL teams and is expected to make a decision as soon as this weekend after initially stating that he wanted to finish his college career before signing. Among the five teams are the Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Los Angeles Kings.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the 22 year-old, right-handed forward (who grew up an Oilers fan) commenced his hockey career with the Bonnyville Pontiacs in 2012. Foo began playing for Union College (in the ECAC league) in 2014.

In his three seasons with the Union garnet, Foo, who stands at 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, has played a total of 113 games, scored 49 goals, and has attained 79 assists and 112 goals. This past season, along with an average of 1.63 points per game, he scored 62 goals and ranked fourth in the Division I. He was also an All-ECAC First Hockey team selection and among the finalists for the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year and the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

The LA Kings are among the NHL teams interested in signing Foo and, according to hockey insiders, team officials are fond of his playing techniques.

“Los Angeles often tries to sell prospects on its highly regarded developmental model,” asserted Jon Rosen, a writer for LAKingsInsider.com. “It’s not a given that Foo will sign anywhere as a free agent this spring, but the Kings appear to be among the many teams with an uphill battle.”

Canyon News tried to contact the LA Kings media relations department for additional information but did not hear back before print.