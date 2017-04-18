LOS ANGELES—LA Kings General Manager and Vice President Rob Blake announced on Tuesday, April 18 that the team signed 23 year-old University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) senior Alex Iafallo to a two-year entry level contract.

A native of Eden, New York, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward played in 42 games with the UMD Bulldogs this past season, earning a plus-22 rating (ranking him third on the team), scoring a total of 51 goals (which ranked him at 12 nationally), and obtaining 22 penalty minutes.

Iafallo, who was labeled a first-team All-American during the 2016-2017 season, scored what has been described as the game-winning goal in a NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four semifinal game against the Harvard Crimson on April 6.

He led the Bulldogs to the Frozen Four Championship game on April 8 (during which he scored a goal). They fell to the University of Denver Pioneers 3-2 in the final. A goal scored by Iafallo in the second period brought the Bulldogs within one point. He was named to the Frozen Four All-American team.

Pro Hockey Rumors has described Iafallo as “one of the more interesting names to come out of the NCAA ranks this year.” In addition, they noted that officials also observed his teammate, Neal Pionk, closely.

“His offensive outburst paired with an excellent penalty killing ability makes him a potential role player right away at the NHL, though he’ll likely have to prove himself in the AHL to start next season,” the site stated.

Iafallo wraps up his NCAA career with 152 games under his belt. In four seasons, he totaled 121 points, 73 assists, and scored 48 goals.