HOLLYWOOD—It’s the day that anyone working in the entertainment industry dreams of: Oscar. Yep, nominees for the 2017 Academy Awards were unveiled on Tuesday, January 24. Leading the pack of all movies, should be no surprise, it’s the musical “La La Land,” with a whopping 14 nominations including Best Picture. Followed close behind were the movies “Arrival” and “Moonlight” with 8 nominations each.

While some contenders were locked in specific categories, it would not be awards season without a few surprises and snubs along the way; I mean we’re talking about the Oscars people! No Amy Adams for Best Actress for “Arrival,” no Annette Bening for “20th Century Women,” Tom Hanks just misses the mark yet again for his riveting performance in “Sully.” Mel Gibson nabs a nomination for Best Director over Garth Davis for “Lion.”

I mean the Best Actress race had to be one of the most competitive races I’ve seen in years, so I expected to be surprised and the inclusion of Ruth Negga for “Loving” makes it clear that the Academy has its pulse on the finger. Oh, and this year we have 9 Best Picture contenders, not 10. I don’t think we’ll ever see 10 nominees again. “La La Land” is the front-runner, but “Moonlight,” “Manchester by the Sea” and dare shall I say “Arrival” could be a major contender to give “La La Land” a run for its money!

A full list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Picture

-“Arrival”

-“Fences”

-“Hacksaw Ridge”

-“Hell or High Water”

-“Hidden Figures”

-“La La Land”

-“Lion”

-“Moonlight”

-“Manchester by the Sea”

Best Director

-Barry Jenkins “Moonlight”

-Damien Chazelle “La La Land”

-Kenneth Lonergan “Manchester by the Sea”

-Mel Gibson “Hacksaw Ridge”

-Denis Villeneuve “Arrival”

Best Actor

-Denzel Washington “Fences”

-Ryan Gosling “La La Land”

-Casey Affleck “Manchester by the Sea”

-Andrew Garfield “Hacksaw Ridge”

-Viggo Mortensen “Captain Fantastic”

Best Actress

-Emma Stone “La La Land”

-Natalie Portman “Jackie”

-Meryl Strep “Florence Foster Jenkins”

-Isabelle Huppert “Elle”

-Ruth Negga “Loving”

Best Supporting Actress

-Viola Davis “Fences”

-Naomie Harris “Moonlight”

-Nicole Kidman “Lion”

-Octavia Spencer “Hidden Figures”

-Michelle Williams “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Supporting Actor

-Jeff Bridges “Hell or High Water”

-Mahershala Ali “Moonlight”

-Dev Patel “Lion”

-Lucas Hedges “Manchester by the Sea”

-Michael Shannon “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Original Screenplay

-Taylor Sheridan “Hell or High Water”

-Damien Chazelle “La La Land”

-Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou “The Lobster”

-Kenneth Lonergan “Manchester by the Sea”

-Mike Mills “20th Century Women”

Best Adapted Screenplay

-Eric Heisserer “Arrival”

-August Wilson “Fences”

-Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi “Hidden Figures”

-Luke Davies “Lion”

-Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McRaney “Moonlight”

Best Animated Film

-“Moana”

-“My Life as a Zucchini”

-“Kubo and the Two Strings”

-“Zootopia”

-“The Red Turtle”

Best Cinematography

-“Arrival”

-“La La Land”

-“Lion”

-“Moonlight”

-“Silence”

Best Film Editing

-“Arrival”

-“Hacksaw Ridge”

-“Hell or High Water”

-“La La Land”

-“Moonlight”

Best Animated Short

-“Blind Vaysha”

-“Borrowed Time”

-“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”

-“Pearl”

-“Piper”

Best Documentary Feature

-“Fire at Sea”

-“I Am Not Your Negro”

-“Life, Animated”

-“O.J.: Made in America”

-“13th”

Best Documentary Short

-“4.1 Miles”

-“Extremis”

-“Joe’s Violin”

-“Watani: My Homeland”

-“The White Helmets”

Best Sound Mixing

-“Arrival”

-“Hacksaw Ridge”

-“La La Land”

-“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

-“13 Hours”

Best Sound Editing

-“Arrival”

-“Deepwater Horizon”

-“Hacksaw Ridge”

-“La La Land”

-“Sully”

Best Foreign Language Film

-“Land of Mine”

-“A Man Called Ove”

-“The Salesman”

-“Tanna”

-“Toni Erdmann”

Best Original Score

-“Jackie”

-“La La Land”

-“Lion”

-“Moonlight”

-“Passengers”

Best Original Song

-“Audition”

-“Can’t Stop the Feeling”

-“City of Stars”

-“The Empty Chair”

-“How Far I’ll Go”

Best Costume Design

-“Allied”

-“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

-“Florence Foster Jenkins”

-“Jackie”

-“La La Land”

Best Production Design

-“Arrival”

-“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

-“Hail Caesar”

-“La La Land”

-“Passengers”

The 89th annual Academy Awards Oscars will be hosted by comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. The awards will be handed out from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The event will be broadcast live on ABC on Sunday, February 26 at 8:30 p.m. EST.