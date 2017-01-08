BEVERLY HILLS—Now, I can officially say its awards season! The 74th Golden Globes ceremony was held from the famed Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 8 kicking off the official start of awards season if you ask me. “La La Land” led all contenders with seven nominations, followed close behind was “Moonlight” with six nominations. In the end, it was “La La Land” that dominated the ceremony winning seven Golden Globe awards, winning in every single category it was nominated in. I seriously CANNOT remember the last this happened in awards season, especially at the Globes people. It’s a heavy favorite for the Oscar people!

There was plenty of star power on what many expected to be drenched red carpet, but the real star power was inside the ceremony which was hosted by “Saturday Night Live” alum and late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon. Fallon kicked off the ceremony with an opening that parodied the hottest musical at the moment “La La Land,” with cameos by Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown, Mr. Robot, and plenty of laughs along the way. That moment with Fallon and Ryan Reynolds was just hilarity, not to mention that dance sequence alongside Justin Timberlake.

Would Fallon take deep digs like previous hosts Tina Fey, Ricky Gervais and Amy Poehler? He seemed a bit nervous during his opening (kind of awkward), but he did jab the presidential election. Funny moment as Fallon took a jab at “Batman v. Superman” and Ben Affleck’s pal, Matt Damon. That opening was ok, but no knockout of park if you ask me.

The first award of the evening for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture went to Aaron Taylor-Johnson for “Nocturnal Animals.” That was indeed a big surprise as many expected either Mahersala Ali or Jeff Bridges to walk away with the gold. The awards were handed out left and right people. The big prize in television for Best Actor in a TV Drama went to Billy Bob Thornton for “Goliath.”

The Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Comedy went to Tracee Elis Ross for “Black-ish.” Yes! Finally, some love for a comedy that has been killing it for the past few years. She gave a resounding speech that was eloquent, powerful and riveting to saw the least. Donald Glover picked up the prize for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for “Atlanta,” and the series also won Best TV Comedy.

Sarah Paulson finally got some Golden Globe love with a win for Best Actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role as Marcia Clark in “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Hugh Laurie won for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Limited Series or Movie for “The Night Manager.” No surprise here, as “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” took the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series or TV Movie. The Globe for Best Actor in a Limited TV Series or Movie went to Tom Hiddleston for “The Night Manager.” On the musical side of things, Best Original Score went to “La La Land,” while Best Original Song was a win for “La La Land” for ‘City of Stars.’

The award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture went to Viola Davis for “Fences.” The prize for Best Supporting Actress in a TV series went to Olivia Coleman for “The Night Manager.” It was a funny moment between Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer who presented the prize for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy to Ryan Gosling for “La La Land.” Gosling gave a heartfelt speech to his love Eva Mendez and his children while accepting his award onstage.

Best Screenplay was a win for Damien Chazelle for “La La Land.” You know things are bad when the funniest moments of the night are courtesy of Kristin Wiig and Steve Carell and not host Jimmy Fallon. The Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Picture went to “Zootopia.” Best Foreign Language film was a victory for “Elle.” Back to the TV side of things, the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama series was a win for Claire Foy for “The Crown.” Best TV Series Drama was a win for “The Crown.” Bit of a surprise as many expected either “Stranger Things” or “Westworld” to walk away with the win.

One of the big highlights of the night was watching one of the greatest actress and acting talent in the world being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille award, Meryl Streep by her pal Viola Davis. It was some hilarious banter from Davis who shared some memorable moments. Streep took the stage, but didn’t have much of a voice. Seeing Streep highlight many of her peers who came from all facets of life (I was certain that was a dig at President-Elect Donald Trump), which received a rousing ovation from the audience. Seeing Streep tear-up on stage while admonishing Donald Trump for his mocking of a disabled reporter, it left many in the audience in tears and visibly moved to the core. Easily one of the best speeches of the night!

One of the big awards of the night, Best Director was handed out to Damien Chazelle “La La Land.” It was a treat to finally see some love go to actress Emma Stone, who has been overlooked quite a few times in previous years despite her impressive acting talents. Seeing the actress take the stage to accept the prize for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for “La La Land” was a pure highlight. She gave a fascinating speech about not giving up on dreams and fighting for that passion that matters so much. As expected, “La La Land” picked up the Globe in the Best Musical or Comedy category. Seven out of seven people, that is history-making!

Per usual, the big awards of the night Best Actor and Best Actress were handed out at the very end. Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama was a win for Casey Affleck “Manchester by the Sea.” I do believe it’s going to be a dogfight between Affleck and Denzel Washington come Oscar-night. In the Best Actress race it was win for Isabelle Huppert “Elle.” Huppert is indeed a dark horse, and could be a viable candidate in the Best Actress Oscar race people!

The final award of the night for Best Motion Picture – Drama was handed out by Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers and it was “Moonlight” which finally earned a bit of love for the night. I mean after 5 losses I was certain the movie was going to be completely shut-out, but it edged out a well-deserved win! So I’m guessing Best Picture is a fight between “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and “Manchester by the Sea.”

Fallon as a host, meh, the ceremony seemed to drag a bit and went over the noted 3-hour limit which is the cap for the ceremony. So the Globes are done and over, and it’s on to the Screen Actors Guild Awards which is a much bigger predictor of where Oscar might be headed in terms of big winners!