LOS ANGELES—On Thursday, March 2, a 36-year old women pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol, hitting a car, and fleeing the scene, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Iyerusalem Kidane Bihon, 36, has been charged with four felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person, and driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury.

The indictment includes allegations that Bihon personally imposed great bodily injury on the victim and fled the crime scene.

Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which had no comment on the fatal hit-and-run.

On February 24 in South Los Angeles, Bihon was reportedly driving a silver Jeep Renegade under the influence of alcohol, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. During that time, Bihon allegedly ran a stop sign on Hoover Street and collided with a silver Mercedes Benz, which was driving southbound on Hoover Street. The impact of the crash caused the Mercedes to run off the road and hit a residence on the corner of 95th Street and Hoover Street.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz, Brenda Scott, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. Bihon and the passenger of the Jeep fled the scene on foot after the collision.

On February 27, Bihon turned herself into authorities and on March 1, was charged with the fatal hit-and-run.

Bihon’s preliminary hearing is set for Thursday, March 16, in Department 35 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. If convicted on all charges, Bihon is facing a maximum of 10 years in state prison.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.