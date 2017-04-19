Lady Gaga joins forces with the Prince!

Leave it to Lady Gaga to join forces with Prince William. Prince William and Lady Gaga have chatted about mental health as part of the Heads Together #oktosay campaign. The Duke of Cambridge asked the pop superstar to get involved after she wrote an open letter last year, revealing she has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. In their video call-released on the Royal Family’s Facebook page-they discussed ending the stigma. Prince William said: “It’s so important to break open that fear and that taboo.” The singer who headlined Coachella Festival last week, had a frank chat with the Duke of Cambridge from LA. Over the weekend, Prince Harry revealed that he had counseling after his mother Princess Diana’s death. He said he’d spent nearly 20 years “not thinking” about her car crash in Paris in August 1997. Lady Gaga said her changing mental health had changed her life and she’d been “very nervous at first” speaking about it. She said: For me waking up every day and feeling sad and going on stage is something that is very hard to describe “There is a lot of shame attached to mental illness, you feel like something’s wrong with you. “In my life I go. Oh my goodness, look at all these beautiful, wonderful things that I have, I should be so happy, but you can’t help it if in the morning you wake up you are so tired, you are sad, you are so full of anxiety and the shakes that you can barely think. “It was like saying, “this is a part of me and that’s OK.”

Although Prince William says he’s just now learning about mental health, the four minute video still manage to be heartwarming and it’s clear that William is contractually passionate about the cause. It’s also clear Gaga chose her “at home wig,” with personal care, decided for a subtle nut brown that wouldn’t distract from the serious issues at hand. The pair also made plans to meet when Lady Gaga goes to England in October.

Talk about meetings, on April 20, it is being reported that executives at Fox News will be discussing the best way to sever ties with Bill O’Reilly ahead of a 21st Century Fox board meeting, during which O’Reilly is expected to be the primary talking point. According to the New York Magazine, Rupert Murdoch has decided to terminate the network’s most popular hosting the wake of a recent wave of sexual harassments allegations and that the decision will be announced before he returns from vacation next week. Rupert reportedly made this decision after being pressured by his two sons Lachian and James according to sources. O’ Reilly, who recently signed a multiyear contract worth over $20 million a year, was halfway around the world on April 19, meeting Pope Francis in Vatican City. The popular host was in St. Peter’s Square, for Pope Francis’ weekly address, and afterwards stood in a ViP line to shake hands with the Pontiff. Fox News staffer reportedly felt that O’Reilly would be staying on last week, but Rupert is said to have had a change of heart after speaking with his son. James had wanted O’Reilly out from the start while Lachian was on the fence. Lachian then reportedly changed his mind on the matter when his wife convinced him that O’Reilly had to go. Eric Boling, Dana Perino, and Tucker Carlson are reportedly in talks to replace O’Reilly, with Fox News hoping to debut their new host on Monday, April 24. Let’s see who the replacement will be and what O’Reilly will do next.

You know the saying, it’s not what you know, but who you know. The 12-year-old talented son, of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, who had been asked along on a South American tour with rock band Korn, made his debut. Tye made a big noise on his debut with the band at a gig in Bogota, Columbia.

Rose’s Scoop: Tribeca Film Festival is in full force, from April 19 through April 30.