LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 116-102 on Tuesday, January 3.

Julius Randle led the Lakers with his second triple-double of the season, scoring 19 points and grabbing 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Nick Young had 20 points and made a game-high six 3-pointers. D’Angelo Russell added 18 points, four rebounds and six assists. Jordan Clarkson scored 16 points and had seven rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton was complimentary of Randle, who recorded the third triple-double of his career.

“I think he can be great and I’m going to hold him to high standards,” Walton said of Randle after the game. “He obviously responded pretty well and gave us a nice effort.”

Marc Gasol had 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies, who have lost 6 of their last 10 games. Mike Conley scored 21 points while Zach Randolph contributed 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

The Grizzlies are 22-16 on the season and seventh place in the Western Conference. Memphis will play the NBA-best Golden State Warriors in their next game on Friday, January 6.

The Lakers have lost seven of their last 10 games, falling to 12th place in the Western Conference with an overall record of 13-25. Los Angeles will face All-Star Damion Lillard and the Portland Trailblazers in their next game on Thursday, January 5.