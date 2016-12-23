MIAMI, FL—The Los Angeles Lakers lost their third consecutive game, falling to the Miami Heat 107-115 on Thursday, December 22.

Los Angeles lost despite starting the game on an 11-0 run and leading by as many as 18 points. Lakers rookie head coach Luke Walton expressed patience in his team, who has lost nine of their last 10 games.

“We’ll get there,” Walton said after the game. “I told the guys, we will get there. We’re playing good basketball. We’re not doing the little things that make you win ballgames very well right now.”

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 27 points off the bench, while Nick Young added 20, including a game-high five 3-pointers. D’Angelo Russell added 17 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Timofey Mozgov contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

Justice Winslow and Hassan Whiteside each had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, who snapped a three-game losing streak with the victory. Joe Johnson added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists off the bench. Tyler Johnson scored 14 points and had six assists.

Shaquille O’Neal had his Jersey retired with the Miami Heat at halftime. O’Neal played over three season with the Heat and won a championship with the team in 2006.

Miami is now 10-20 on the season, and will face the New Orleans Pelicans in their next game on Friday, December 23.

The Lakers are 11-21 overall, and will continue their road trip with a game against the Orlando Magic on Friday, December 23.