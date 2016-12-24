ORLANDO, FL—The Los Angeles Lakers lost their fourth consecutive game, falling to the Orlando Magic 90-109 on Friday, December 23.

Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points including four 3-pointers for the Lakers, who have lost 14 of their last 15 games. D’Angelo Russell had 15 points while Lou Williams added 13 off the bench. Luol Deng contributed 11 points and 10 rebounds. Starter Julius Randle missed the game due to the birth of his son.

The Lakers were never able to regain the lead after falling behind 10-0 to start the game.

“The problem when you get down big is that it takes a lot of energy to get back in it,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said after the game. “Guys are dying out there, and we go to the bench and start playing guys that aren’t used to playing.”

Elfrid Payton scored a game-high 25 points and had nine assists for the Magic, who have won two of their last three games. Serge Ibaka had 19 points and 11 rebounds. D.J. Augustine, C.J. Watson and Nikola Vucevic each added 11 points.

Orlando is now 14-18 overall, and will play the Memphis Grizzlies in their next game on Monday, December 26.

The Lakers are now 11-22 on the season. Los Angeles will return home in their Christmas day matchup with the Clippers on Sunday, December 25.