LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Portland Trailblazers for the second time in one week, falling 108-87 at Staples Center on Tuesday, January 10.

The Lakers were unable to overcome the Trailblazers aggressive defense, shooting just 37.5 percent from the field. Luol Deng led Los Angeles with 14 points and six rebounds. Julius Randle had six points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Brandon Ingram scored 11 points and Lou Williams added 10 off the bench.

Portland’s C..J. McCollum scored a game high 25 point in the Trailblazers 17th victory of the season. Damian Lillard contributed 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Maurice Harkless had 14 points and five rebounds while Mason Plumlee added 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Trailblazers rallied in the third quarter despite trailing to begin the second half, going on a 23-12 run that sealed the game. Los Angeles managed just 30 points in the second half after scoring 31 in the first quarter alone.

“I’m still trying to figure out exactly what happened in the second half. I was shocked,” said Lakers head coach Luke Walton, whose team has lost 10 consecutive games to Portland. “I really didn’t recognize them.”

The Trailblazers are now 17-23 on the season and the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Portland will host the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers in their next game on Wednesday, January 11.

The Lakers have lost 6 of their last 10 games, falling to 15-27 overall and 12th in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will travel to San Antonio for a matchup against the Spurs on Wednesday, January 11.