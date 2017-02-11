MILWAUKEE, WI—Nick Young scored 26 points, including five 3-pointers and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 122-114 on Friday, February 10.

Los Angeles head coach Luke Walton was pleased with his team’s effort in the final game of a road trip in which the Lakers finished 2-3.

“To be at the end of a road trip like this and for as hard as we worked in practice, for them to come out and give that type of effort from the jump, I was very pleased with the overall game,” Walton said.

The game marked the Lakers seventh road victory of the season.

Lou Williams scored 21 points off the bench and Julius Randle had 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. D’Angelo Russell contributed 14 points and had three rebounds and five assists. Ivica Zubac added 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. Larry Nance Jr. had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists while Jordan Clarkson scored 11 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with a career-high 41 points while grabbing eight rebounds and six assists.

At the end of the day, you just want to win, especially against a team like the Lakers,” Antetokounmpo said. “They aren’t a playoff team.”

Michael Beasley had 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points and had two rebounds and three assists.

Kris Middleton had six points and six assists off the bench after missing his first 50 games of the season due to a torn hamstring. He will continue to rest and will not travel with the team to Indiana, Bucks head coach Jason Kidd said.

Milwaukee has lost seven of their last 10 games, falling to 23-30 on the season and 11th place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks will face the Indiana Pacers in their next game on Saturday, February 11.

The Lakers have lost four of their last 10 games, moving to 19-37 overall and two games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for 14th place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will return to Staples Center for a matchup against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, February 14.