The Los Angeles Lakers lost their fourth consecutive game, falling 119-98 to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, February 26.

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 22 points for the Lakers, who made seven of their 22 3-point shot attempts. D’Angelo Russell had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jordan Clarkson added 19 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench. Julius Randle contributed six points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

All-Star Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 25 points for the Spurs, who have won four straight games. LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points and nine rebounds. Tony Parker added eight points and nine assists while Dewayne Dedmon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Former Laker Pau Gasol contributed 15 points and seven assists off the bench for the Spurs. Gasol left the Lakers in free-agency three years ago after dealing with near constant trade rumors as the team tried to rebuild around an aging Kobe Bryant. He has spent the past two seasons with San Antonio, who has made the playoffs in 24 of the past 25 seasons.

“The Spurs’ record and trajectory over the last 19 seasons speaks for itself,” Gasol said. “It’s just a model of consistency, excellency and how to get it done. The way they build the culture around here is really impressive. I’m just glad to be a part of it, and now let’s see if we can do something special.”

San Antonio has won eight of their past 10 games, moving to 45-13 overall and second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs will continue a three-game road-trip with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 1.

The Lakers fall to 19-41 on the season and 14th place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles will travel to Charlotte for a game against the Hornets on Tuesday, February 28.