LOS ANGELES—Magic Johnson, the newly minted head of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers, made a splash as the NBA trade deadline ended at 12 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.

The Lakers traded away second-year guard and former Brazilian standout, Marcelo Huertas to the Houston Rockets in exchange for third-year guard Tyler Ennus, Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical reported.

Huertas, who plays just over 10 minutes a game and averages 2.7 points, 2.3 assists and one rebound per game this season, is expected to be waived by the Rockets in an attempt to clear salary space for the future, sources say.

Ennis, a former Phoenix Suns first-round draft pick has played in 31 games for the Rockets this season, and averages 1.9 points and 1.1 assists while shooting 37.5 percent on 3-pointers in 6.3 minutes of action.

The move marks the Lakers’ second transaction since former NBA champion and Hall of Famer Johnson was named head of basketball operation by team president and owner, Jeanie Buss. On Wednesday, the Lakers dealt their leading scorer and former Sixth Man of the Year Award winner, Lou Williams to the Rockets in exchange for veteran Corey Brewer and an unprotected first-round draft pick.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers had been fielding offers for Williams for the past several weeks, and expected a first-round draft pick from all potential suitors.

The Lakers also reportedly inquired the Pacers about the availability of All-Star Paul George, but Indiana elected to keep their leading scorer at the deadline.

The Lakers will return from an extended break to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 24.