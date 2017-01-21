LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Lakers snapped a five game losing streak, defeating the Indiana Pacers 108-96 on Friday, January 20.

Lou Williams scored a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers for the Lakers, who shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc. Julius Randle had 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Brandon Ingram contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Nick Young made five 3-pointers and Jordan Clarkson added 12 points off the bench.

Lakers Starter D’Angelo Russell left the game with an apparent leg injury in the first quarter.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton was confident in the future success of his team, who has played a league-high 47 games thus far.

“We’ve played this well before,” Walton said after the game. “How long can we maintain it? How long before this is just how we play basketball? That comes with guys just getting time together.”

Paul George led the Pacers with 21 points and six rebounds while Al Jefferson had 20 points and six rebounds off the bench. Myles Turner scored 15 points and grabbed four rebounds and two assists. Jeff Teague finished with 11 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

The Pacers have won 7 of their last 10 games, and snapped a two-game winning streak with the loss at Staples Center. Indiana is now 22-20 on the season and sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Indiana will play the Utah Jazz in their next game on Saturday, January 21.

Los Angeles has lost six of their last 10 games, falling to 16-31 overall and 13th in the Western Conference after surprising the league with a 10-10 record to begin the season. The Lakers will start a three-game road trip with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, January 21.