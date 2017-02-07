New York—The Los Angeles Lakers played their most efficient first half of the season, snapping a 12-game road losing streak on Monday, February 6.

Lou Williams led the Lakers with 22 points, two rebounds and four assists off the bench. Nick Young scored 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Julius Randle had 14 points, two assists and two rebounds. Brandon Ingram contributed 14 points and seven rebounds while Jordan Clarkson added 12 points and seven rebounds. Ivica Zubac had 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Lakers committed a season best one turnover in the first half, leading to their first victory at Madison Square Garden in six years.

“You can’t keep us down,” Young said. “We shared the ball tonight like a real player. We hit shots. Everybody got a chance to do their thing out there. It’s always good when everybody gets a chance to eat.”

Carmelo Anthony scored 26 points for the Knicks, who have lost seven of their last 10 games. Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and nine rebounds while Brandon Jennings added 16 points and five assists off the bench. Justin Holiday recorded 14 points and Willy Hernangomez had eight points and 13 rebounds.

The Knicks lacked the energy that opposing teams possess when they travel to New York, Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek said.

“You’ve got to play for some pride,” Hornacek said. “You’ve got to come out there and play. These teams come in, it’s New York, so they’re going to be ready to play. If you don’t match their effort and energy, you’re not going to win. Right from the start they outhustled us.”

New York has lost two straight games, falling to 22-31 overall and 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks will host the Los Angeles Clippers in their next game on Wednesday, February 8.

The Lakers have lost seven of their last 10 games, moving to 18-36 on the season and 14th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers will continue a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, February 8.