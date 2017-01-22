DALLAS, TX—The Los Angeles Lakers lost by the biggest margin in franchise history on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Mavericks 73-122.

Lou Williams scored 15 points for the Lakers, who have lost seven of their last 10 games. Jordan Clarkson had 10 points off the bench. Julius Randle added nine points, six rebounds and four assists. Luol Deng and Nick Young contributed nine points each.

Los Angeles’ starting point guard D’Angelo Russell did not play due to knee injuries.

The Lakers’ previous biggest loss came in a 123-75 drubbing against the Utah Jazz on March 28, 2016.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton was disappointed in his team, who has lost three consecutive games to the Mavericks this season and 13 straight overall.

“We didn’t show up to play,” Walton said after the game. “It’s embarrassing for us as a team and for us as an organization. The effort just wasn’t there tonight, which I don’t understand.”

J.J. Anderson led the Mavericks with 19 points, five rebounds and two assists. Dirk Nowitzki had 13 points, five rebounds and one assist. Deron Williams scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds and eight assists. Seth Curry added 14 points while Wesley Matthews scored 13 points.

Dallas has won four of their last six games, moving to 15-29 overall and 13th place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks will host the New York Knicks in their next game on Wednesday, January 25.

The Lakers are 5-19 on the road this season and 16-32 on the season. Los Angeles will continue a road trip with a game against the Portland Trailblazers on Wednesday, January 25.