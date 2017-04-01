LOS ANGELES—Last week the Lakers (21-54) were able to use the magic of Shaq’s presence and statue unveiling ceremony to mount a comeback win versus the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-44), but on Thursday, March 30, no such luck existed for the Lakers as they lost 119-104.

The Timberwolves young trio of Ricky Rubio, Karl-Anthony Townsand Andrew Wiggins combined for a total of 92 points and propelled their struggling team to victory. It

“Defensively, we definitely need to do better communicating,” said Jordan Clarkson who scored a Laker high of 18 points. “We were trying to force (Rubio) into taking those shots and giving alot of help. He just made them tonight.”

Although the Lakers bench outscored the Timberwolves 58-40, they trailed thoughout most of the game. Black’s offensive output was prompted by the injury of starting center Ivica Zubac. The rookie went out with a high ankle sprain after scoring on a jump hook two minutes into the game.

“I’m not sure if I stepped on somebodies foot or what. But I don’t know, just kind of rolled it,” said Zubac who left the game in a boot.

Julius Randle had a decent game, notching a double double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, but the game remained largely uneventful for Laker fans that witnessed their team lose another game. The team has lost 17 of 19 of their last games. The team remains a half game ahead of Phoenix for the second worse record in the league.

Minnesota, who will most likely miss the playoffs for the 13th straight year, isn’t fairing much better this year either. The teams will play one more time, on April 9, right before the season ends and both look to rebuild and come back stronger for next year. Both teams will take the hardwood again on April Fool’s Day when the Timberwolves play against the Kings and the Lakers will play a “road” game against the Los Angeles Clippers.