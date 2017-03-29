LOS ANGELES—Lamar Odom, former NBA forward and ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian, recently disclosed information on his affairs and secret cocaine use during his marriage that impacted his basketball career. Odom opened up to US Weekly about the ordeal.

On October 13, 2015, Odom was found unresponsive at a brothel in the Las Vegas area, after which he had 12 strokes and two heart attacks. He described the occurrence:

“I was home by myself. Bored. I wanted to get out and have a good time. Looking back, I might have had a drink to get the mood started, but was I drunk or on drugs? Not at all. I remember lying in bed. Two women were in bed and then I fell asleep. That’s all. When I woke up four days later, I was trying to pull the tubes out of my mouth.”

Kardashian, who first caught Odom using cocaine in 2011, filed for divorce in 2013. She postponed the split to support him after the brothel incident.

Odom shared that Kardashian was the first thing he saw after regaining consciousness. She called him “Mookah,” a name his late mother gave him as a child, to let him know that he was alive. She would also bring him pictures of his mother and grandmother to help him regain his memory.

Kardashian refiled for divorce in May 2016 after photos surfaced of Odom drinking at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles. The divorce was finalized in December 2016. Odom later spoke about his affairs:

“B****s and THOTs came out of the woodwork. If there is one thing I regret when I was married, it was having multiple affairs with different women. That wasn’t the stand-up thing to do. I wish I could have kept my d— in my pants.”

Odom contended that his cocaine use is ultimately what terminated his NBA career, citing that “drugs killed my drive to want to train and be in shape.”