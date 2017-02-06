LOS ANGELES–A Westlake apartment complex was set on fire May 3, 1993. Ten residents, seven children (aged 15 months to 11 years) and three women (two of whom were expectant), were killed. Today, reports began surfacing that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested three suspects in connection with the fire, which is said to be one of the worst in Los Angeles history.

The three, Johanna Lopez, 51, Ramiro “Greedy” Valerio, 43, and Joseph Monge, 41, were associated with an 18th Street Gang known as Columbia Lil Cycos. Members were in the process of persecuting residents of the neighborhood in which the arson took place. The group, according to court documents, ran the neighborhood’s drug trade area.

A fourth suspect was also identified, though no information was disclosed as he reportedly escaped from the United States.

Located at 330 South Burlington Avenue, the three-story complex housed mostly immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Many of the low-income residents lived in one-bedroom units (some of which held up to 12 people).

The fire started on the second floor and spread “quickly,” according to Donald Manning, former Fire Chief. Residents attempted to escape the building by jumping out of windows and climbing down bedsheets. Children and infants were tossed from balconies and out of windows into waiting hands. In addition to the 10 who were killed, more than 100 residents were dislodged and approximately 40 suffered from injuries.

Valerio and Monge were incarcerated on Friday “on suspicion of committing murder with special circumstances,” LA Times reported. Valerio’s bail is set at $25 million and Monge’s at $2 million. Lopez, who has been detained since 2011, is to be held on the same charges.

LA Times quoted Jackie Lacey, Los Angeles District Attorney, at a recent news conference. She asserted “In this case, time was on our side. During the original investigation, witnesses who were living in fear of the gang members that controlled their neighborhood would not cooperate with the police. Now 24 years later, they are willing to testify to what they saw and heard on that deadly day.”

Lacey also informed conference attendees that Lopez, Valerio, and Monge are to be charged with 12 counts of murder in connection with the 10 victims who were killed. In addition, prosecutors are determining whether or not the three will be issued the death penalty.

“We believe the blaze was started to intimidate an apartment manager and others who wanted to rid the building of drug dealers,” Lacey contended to LA Times.

Canyon News briefly spoke with Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD about the incident, but did not obtain additional information before print.