LOS ANGELES–The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced in a press report that a man was arrested by officers on Tuesday in connection with a 2001 kidnap and sexual assault of a 14 year-old boy in the Devonshire Division of Los Angeles.

Canyon News spoke with Lieutenant Chris Ramirez of the LAPD, who disclosed the following:

After the incident in 2001, the LAPD collected DNA segments of the suspect, but were unable to obtain information about his identity.

This week, police officials attained segments of the suspect’s DNA which were collected following another unrelated crime. Authorities were able to identify him as Hollywood native Mirec Voyt, 54. He was arrested by the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) on Tuesday, after a search warrant was conducted at his residence.

Voyt has been charged with Kidnapping to Commit a Sex Crime and other felony charges and enhancement. He is being held without bail.

Authorities shared the following in the press release:

