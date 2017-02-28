LOS ANGELES—Sexual offender, Amador Valencia Santos, 57, was arrested on February 9 at 11 a.m. by the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators are asking for victims who may have been sexually abused by Santos to come forward.

Sarah Ardalani, Public Information Officer at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office indicated to Canyon News via email that a case was filed on February 14. Santos, also known as “Omar,” has been sexually abusing children since 1998.

“Santos groomed the [victims’] trust by taking them to the movies, amusement parks, playing video games and basketball games with them,” the LAPD said in a statement to Los Angeles Times. “Santos showed adult pornography and sexually abused the victims while they were inside his residence.

According to inmate records at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Santos is being held on bail worth $2.8 million. A preliminary hearing will be held on Wednesday, March 1 in Department 38 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

“Amador Valencia Santos has been charged with five felony counts in case BA454491: two counts of continuous sexual abuse and one count each of lewd act up on a child, oral copulation of a person under 18 and sodomy of person under 18,” Ardalani told Canyon News.

She added that the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on February 15. Anyone with information on his victims can contact the Southwest area sex crimes division at (323) 290-2975.