LOS ANGELES—A press conference will be held by the LAPD on Wednesday, March 8 at the Watts Civic Center in Los Angeles to discuss a $50,000 award associated with the case of a woman who was shot during an altercation in 2016.

Detective Chris Barling of the LAPD reported last year that an argument between two men occurred just before 10:00 p.m. on June 17 in Florence, during which one of the men opened fire at the other. The stray bullet hit Dianey Santos, 39, striking her in the head.

Santos was waiting at a bus stop at the corner of South Broadway and West 83rd Street when the bullet struck her. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead three days later.

Council member Joe Buscaino of District 15, Deputy Chief Phil Tingirides (Operation South Bureau), Captain III Al Pasos (Commanding Officer Southeast Area), Detective III Chris Barling (Criminal Gang Homicide), Detective II Eloy Ochoa (Criminal Gang Homicide), Detective I Shawn Sevoda (Criminal Gang Homicide), as well as members of Santos’ family are scheduled to attend. Santos was a single mother of two girls ages 9 and 15.

A $50,000 reward has been offered to anyone who can assist authorities locate the suspect, who is described as an African-American male in his late teens or early 20s. He wore a white T-shirt and dark jeans when the shooting occurred.