LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department indicated on Friday, March 10 details involving a alleged kidnapping suspect.

According to the LAPD Blog, at approximately 4:40 p.m. on March 1, a 14 year-old girl was walking home from school when the suspect approached her from behind near Pickford Avenue and Sherbourne Street, and grabbed her backpack.

Authorities indicated the victim fought the suspect and was able to escape. Upon her return home, her parents called the police.

The suspect has only been identified as a Caucasian male in his 50s. He is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds, and has gray hair.

