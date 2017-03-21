NORTH HOLLYWOOD—Detectives from LAPD’s Foothill Division are currently in search of a suspect who attempted to kidnap a female high school student.

According to Los Angeles School Police Department Sergeant Nestor Gonzalez, the victim, 18, was en route to John H. Francis Polytechnic High School on Monday, March 20 just before 10:30 a.m. As she was walking down the 8100 block of Whitsett Avenue, a male suspect approached her, grabbed her from behind and attempted to pull her towards his car.

The girl managed to break free, after which she fled toward the school. The suspect reportedly chased her a short distance before leaving the scene in his vehicle.

The incident was caught on video by a nearby resident’s home surveillance camera on ABC 7 news. Mike Oreb, shared with ABC 7, “She didn’t know him. He was trying to get her to the car. He followed her, then tried to grab her a couple times.”

Authorities have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing 5 foot and 6 inches tall and is believed to be in his 20s.

The LAPD is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Foothill Area detectives at (818) 834-3115. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit ww.lapdonline.org, and click on

“Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online

tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.