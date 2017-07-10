WEST HOLLYWOOD—Officials from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, Special Assault Section is asking for the public’s help to locate a sexual predator that attacked to adult females.

According to the LAPD Blog, the incident transpired on Monday, July 3, around 11:50 p.m., Wilshire Area officers responded to a “hot prowl, burglary” radio call near the 400 block of North Ogden Drive. Authorities learned the suspect was armed with a handgun and entered the victim’s apartment, where he tied both of their hands and sexually assaulted them. After one of the victim started to scream, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a White male, between the ages of 30 to 40, and standing between 5 feet and 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He weighs approximately 160 to 180 pounds and has a short grey beard.

Anyone with information, including any possible additional victims of this suspect, are urged to Detective Daniel Aguirre or Detective John Macchiarella, LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division, Special Assault Section, at 213-486-6910. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call The LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.