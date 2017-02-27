TOPANGA CANYON—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division detectives are looking for additional victims of a robbery suspect, who was arrested on Feb 1, 2017.

Detectives from the LAPD Topanga Division arrested robbery suspect, Carter Nathan Singer, for robbing three separate victims, according to an LAPD news release.

Topanga Division detectives believe Singer met the victims through an online sales mobile application, where he pretended to be a customer. Victims thought Singer was interested in purchasing their jewelry items, but instead, he robbed each of them of their property.

In addition, Singer sprayed the victims in the face with pepper spray.

After reviewing the case, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Singer with multiple felony counts of 211PC-Robbery.

The LAPD believes there are more victims because of the large number of people Singer contacted online before his arrest. The additional victims are yet to identified.

Singer remains in custody and is being held on $180,000 bail.

Anyone who has information regarding this matter, please call Detective Avila, LAPD Topanga Division, at (818) 756-3520. Calls during non-business hours or on weekends should be directed to (877) 572-3247.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, please call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. The L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers (LARCS) is a non-profit organization that works with law enforcement agencies, as well as the media to help solve crimes. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.com