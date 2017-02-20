LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles City Clerk is reminding residents to register to vote by Tuesday, February 21, 2017, to be able to vote in the Primary Nominating Election.

To be eligible to vote, an individual must be 18 years old by Election Day, be a U.S. citizen, and not be incarcerated or on parole for a crime, according to a press release.

Voting registration is managed by the Office of California Secretary of State.

Individuals can register to vote through the following ways:

Online: You can register online at www.registertovote.ca.gov.

In-person: You can register at the Office of the Los Angeles County Registar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC), located at 12400 Imperial Highway, Norwalk, CA 90650.

Voter registration forms can also be accessed at the public counter of many Los Angeles City and County buildings, post offices, libraries, fire stations, and Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices.

A voter can register and vote under conditional voter registration, 14 days before Election Day, through and including Election Day. This process is called Conditional Voter Registration (CVR). To conditionally register, a person must complete a Voter Registration Card. They will then be issued a CVR provisional ballot. For additional information on CVR, please visit www.sos.gov/election/voter-registration/conditional-vote-reg

To locate a polling place and see the Official Sample Ballot for the Primary Nominating Election, please visit www.lavote.net/LOCATOR

The City’s Primary Nominating Election is going to be held on March 7, 2017, and the General Municipal Election will be held on May 16, 2017.

The March 7 election will be administered by the County as part of their Consolidated Municipal and Special Elections. The Office of the City Clerk will conduct elections for the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Community College District and the Los Angeles Unified School District.