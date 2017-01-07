PACIFIC PALISADES—Fashion designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad has listed her Pacific Palisades mansion for $5.2 million, after recently announcing she is pregnant with her first child with husband William Tell.

Conrad is a former MTV star of the hit reality series, “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” and starred in her own spin-off series “The Hills.” She is also the author of the “L.A. Candy” series. She purchased the 5,900-square-foot mansion for $4.4 million in April 2015, and is now selling it after working on renovations in the past year that included a new paint job on the interior and exterior of the house, increasing the value of the house for sale up to $800,000.

The home features five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, arched interior ceilings, two patios with fireplaces and a kitchen with two prep islands. The living area on the ground floor has dark wood beams and the master bathroom features a large walk-in shower. The estate is located in the Highlands neighborhood, in a guard-gated community.

Conrad recently sold the Beverly Hills house she acquired for $1.35 million in 2012, for double the price at $2.6 million in February 2016. Other properties she owns include a house in Brentwood for $3.65 million, that was purchased in 2013 and several houses in Laguna Beach. According to Variety, her property holdings in June 2015 was worth an estimated of $20 million.