LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Unified School District was ranked the top provider for serving breakfast to more low-income students than any other school district, according to an annual report from the Food Research and Action Center.

The goal was to serve breakfast to 70 low-income students for every 100 students who participated in the school lunch program.

The LAUSD exceeded expectations by serving 40,000 more breakfast meals than lunches to its students in the 2015-2016 school year, according to the report.

LAUSD Director of Food Services Joseph Vaughn said in a statement, “To be the top ranked large school district in breakfast participation means we have a stellar support system. More than 4,500 Food Service employees make nutrition a priority for all students in our district and we are proud to serve them each day.”

Approximately 405,000 L.A. Unified students qualified for free and reduced price meals based on their family’s income.

“School breakfast means less hunger, healthier kids and improved educational outcomes for our students,” Vaughn said.

The other districts that exceeded expectations for serving breakfast was Jersey City Public Schools in New Jersey, San Antonio Independent school District in Texas and the Newburgh Enlarged City School District in New York.