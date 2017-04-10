ROSEVILLE—According to their website, lead-k.org, LEAD-K, Language Equality and Acquisition For Deaf Kids is a civil rights movement in direct response to the growing epidemic of language deprived Deaf children who have been denied ASL skills, which has an irreparable impact on their education and developmental years.

Most Deaf children denied ASL are not Kindergarten-ready by the time they are at the age of 5, because they do not have the foundation of a natural visual language. LEAD-K is a supporter of ASL and the Deaf community, and is active in sharing information regarding these elements.

Recently, a story regarding the Kadu family was released about the family’s experience with doctors and medical professionals regarding their daughter’s deafness. The campaign advertises the language options that are available to deaf individuals, especially children sharing real life experiences such as the Kadu family. People were informed of the research provided by Dr. Laura-Ann Petitto, the Scientific Director of the Brain and Language Laboratory BL2, and her team. Research shows that the brain does not distinguish between spoken and visual language and LEAD-K is eager to reach those unaware of these facts and provide resources available to deaf people and families with deaf members.

It was posted on their Facebook page, LEAD-K is established for, of and by Deaf people who are fed up with the nation’s growing epidemic of language deprivation.