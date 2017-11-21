UNITED STATES—Arguably the best Zelda game of all time, the “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is a massive, masterfully crafted game that is a great reason to buy the new Nintendo Switch. The story is similar to every other Zelda game: Princess Zelda is trapped by the evil Ganon, and it is Link’s job to rescue her.

The silent protagonist must overcome new hurdles, however, as he must retake control of giant, destructive machine-beasts that threaten to destroy the whole kingdom. Each have complex puzzles within and, at the end, epic boss fights. He is not alone, however, and receives help from numerous interesting characters. Some are well fleshed-out and interesting and Link starts the game with no memories whatsoever, meaning the player must start from scratch.

The best part of the “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is that everything is optional; in my first playthrough, I was able to finish the tutorial area and immediately hoof it to the final boss without doing anything else. This tactic does not work well. The whole world is open and the player is free to do whatever they want within it. The game is really more about the world of Hyrule, the bright, hopeful, post-apocalyptic world, than it is about Link or Zelda. Everything in it, from the simple apples to the giant, laser-shooting Guardians, can be interacted with in different ways. It is staggering how detailed the simplest of interactions are. Nintendo thought of everything, every minute detail, when they created the game.

Of course, it’s recommended to actually work your way through the world and complete everything, partially because defeating the final boss is nearly impossible without better equipment and partially because the side adventures are genuinely entertaining.

There are many side quests to finish in addition to the main ones. There are also 120 shrines to find, each hiding a small puzzle within. Some are relatively simple; others more complex. The sheer amount of things to do, then, is staggering. There are countless weapons to gather and creatures to fight as well. And, as all weapons (aside from the Master Sword) now break after enough use, someone playing the game will get to see quite a lot of them. Unlike other Zelda games, Link’s armor can and often must be customized depending on the environment, and there is a slew of different outfits to wear.

There are very few, if any, glitches within the game and the gameplay is easy to pick up. The game looks fantastic; it uses mostly bright pastel colors that make everything shine. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” is truly a fantastic game. It is available on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.