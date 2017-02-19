HOLLYWOOD—Well, there were plenty of new movies in theaters this weekend, “A Cure for Wellness,” “Fist Fight” and “The Great Wall,” but none of those flicks rose to the top spot. For the second consecutive weekend, “The Lego Batman Movie” remained in the top spot at the box-office earning over $34 million. In less than 10 days, the animated flick will cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box-office before the President’s Day weekend wraps.

Landing in second place was the steamy thriller, “Fifty Shades Darker” that added another $21 million to its total. Not bad for a flick that has received scathing reviews from critics, myself included. Matt Damon did not have an impressive debut with his latest action-flick “The Great Wall” that managed to earn only $18 million during its opening weekend. For a flick that has a budget well over the $100 million mark, it seems highly unlikely Damon and company will recoup the amount spent to make the movie.

Keanu Reeves is proving that if a sequel is done right, it can be a hit with audiences as “John Wick: Chapter 2” fought its way into fourth place with $16.5 million to bring its domestic tall to just under $60 million. Rounding out the top five was comedy “Fist Fight” starring Ice Cube and Charlie Day with about $12 million. The thriller “A Cure for Wellness” appeared dead on arrival only takin in a little over $4 million in its debut. Looks like “The Lego Batman Movie” will hold its grip at the top of the box-office for a third consecutive weekend people.