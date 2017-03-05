HOLLYWOOD—Well, it looks like audiences could see plenty more R-rated superhero flicks. After “Deadpool” stunned audiences in 2016 with its massive $100 million plus debut, 20th Century Fox’s latest superhero “Logan” impressed audiences with an epic $85.3 million. Let me just put it out there, I was no fan of “Deadpool.’ It was a great movie, but I think people hyped it much more than it should have been.

“Logan,” however, has some stellar acting from Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart and newcomer Dafne Keen, and a narrative that is enthralling and full of surprises to date. Is it the greatest comic book flick to date? Nope, that accolade still goes to Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight.” “Logan” has notched the highest debut for the month of March, but it may not hold with “Kong: Skull Island” and the live-action remake of “Beauty of the Beast” arriving this month.

Nabbing second place was last week’s champ “Get Out” with an impressive $26 million. In less than 10 days, the psychological thriller has earned over $76 million at the domestic box-office. Finding its way to third place was the feel-good drama “The Shack” with a respectable $16.1 million. “The Lego Batman movie” landed in fourth place with $11.7 million, bringing its domestic total closer to the $150 million mark. Rounding out the top five was the drama “Before I Fall” with a disappointing $4.9 million.

“Logan” proved to impress audiences, but rather it can hold its grip on audiences will be determined by how massive “Kong: Skull Island” debuts next weekend.