LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Rams are harkening back to their familiar stomping grounds of the beloved Coliseum, with the return of their vintage 1960s style uniforms.

First, the iconic horns the Rams are known for will be changing back to white, evoking memories of the “FEARSOME FOURSOME”-Jackie Slater, Rosie Grier, Jack Lundy, and Merlin Olsen. It’s a fitting tribute to the defense, as the talented young core will need to sack more QB’s, to bounce back from last seasons dismal 4 -12 record.

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams ranked NO. 9 in total defense. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson, Defensive Lineman Aaron Donald and Linebacker Alec Ogletree.

“This just goes to show all the hard work my teammates and I put in while wearing those uniforms isn’t forgotten,” said Gabriel. “We loved those uniforms and wore them with pride. I know the current players will wear their uniforms, especially the white horns, with just as much pride,” said former Rams Quarterback Roman Gabriel.

Over 90,000 fans voted via Facebook and Twitter to choose the Ram’s new look. The jersey and pants will be white with a navy blue racing stripe down the pant.