HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Magician Daryl Easton apparently took his own life at the famous Magic Castle in Hollywood Hills on Friday, February 24.

His death was reported around 7:24 p.m. and authorities responded to the venue shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department. Sections of the Magic Club were shut down for the investigation, Hernandez said.

According to reports, Easton was supposed to perform a show right around the time his body was discovered. TMZ reported that the 61-year-old magician’s body was found inside closet, by an employee fully clothed. Lieutenant David Smith informed Reuters that the death was self-inflicted, but rule a homicide. He added “Our doctor closed it as an accident.”

The Magic Castle released the following statement on Friday:

“The Academy of Magical Arts (AMA) and the Magic Castle mourn the passing of celebrated magician and AMA family member, Daryl.

Daryl, who was performing at the Magic Castle this week, was found dead on the club’s premises on the evening of Friday, Feb. 24, and his death has been ruled a suicide by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The magic community mourns the loss of one of our most beloved and talented performers and the AMA’s deepest regrets and heart-felt sympathy go out to Daryl’s family.

Daryl was a World Champion, first-place FISM Gold medal winning, close-up magician with over 40 years of experience in both performing and selling the finest magic in the world. Daryl performed as a headline act at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for seven years fine tuning his already encyclopedic knowledge of magic. Daryl has performed literally thousands of shows for audiences as diverse as the Witch Doctors on the South Pacific island of Vanuatu to the movers and shakers of the political world at the Presidential Ball in Washington, D.C.”

Easton specialized in card tricks, close up and parlor magic. He was an award winning “close up magician with over 40 years of experience in both performing and selling the finest magic in the world,” read in a statement.

His final Facebook post was on February 18 about the deadly storm that slammed Southern California last week.

“Thinking of all our SoCal friends. Stay safe in this storm. I’ll be heading down that way myself tomorrow for a week at the Magic Castle,” he said.

Friends, family and fans mourn the loss of the beloved and talented magician. Some took to Facebook and Twitter to show their respects.

Actor Jason Alexander tweeted “What a tragic end to a lovely man and glorious magician at my beloved @MagicCastle_AMA last night. May you find peace& imagine, Daryl Easton.”

