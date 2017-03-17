UNITED STATES—I want you to make a choice, between this or between that. What is it about Americans being forced to make a decision that leaves us wanting to tear out our hair and rattle our brains? We are always worried about what if? What would have happened if we choose this outcome versus the initial outcome we selected? We are always weighing the pros and cons of the choices that are presented to us. I think many of us look at more of the pros than the actual cons.

I think this is absolutely imperative in the world of work, school, family and relationships. When it comes to school, we have to weigh options regarding schoolwork; however, when you reach higher levels of education what courses, classes or studies you choose to engage in can change your outlook on life and your future employment opportunities. I think this is of major importance to those in college.

I mean, I would argue 90 percent of the people I knew upon entering college had NO IDEA as to what they wanted to major in. I mean we live in a world where it’s evident that we are forced to pick a discipline and having to stick to it. That sucks because we all like many things, but at the same time you have to hone in on a passion; that one thing that no matter what brings a level of ‘glee’ that it’s impossible to describe with words. As a freshmen you might want to teach, come sophomore year, you’ve shifted your interest to psychology, come junior year you may want to be a lawyer.

Things can change on a dime, which is why I think universities should not have such strong restrictions on university requirements. I mean many of the courses I had to take to get my undergraduate degree I had to double take courses once I got into my major. What is the point of the university requiring multiple diversity courses, for my major to request the same thing? Or how about the fact that I’m forced to taking a foreign language for 2 years, yet it seems many of the other departments at the university didn’t have such requirements?

When it comes to relationships and family, it’s all about making those game-changing decisions that are not going to cause any stress. Family is stressful and I totally have had my share of people just getting on my nerves endlessly. If you are in a situation where a family member is just problematic to a point that it impacts your life in more ways than you can count, you have to close off the door. This allows some momentarily peace of mind. If you find yourself in a toxic relationship, where there is more stress, hate and fighting than actual love, it’s time to consider that it would be best to split than to stay together, especially if kids are involved and they are seeing the misery.

Of course, the big decision maker that haunts so many Americans is the workforce. Do I leave a job that I hate, even though I make enough money to care for my family? Do I leave a job because I hate my supervisor, yet I love what I do? These are just some of the questions we have to continually ask ourselves time and time again when it comes to the world of work. What benefits me, what makes me happy, what puts me in a positive light where I can live with the decision made and not stress about it a month, 6 months or 10 years down the line?

Sometimes when it comes to making a decision it’s just about being impulsive! Would I always advocate this, no, especially when it comes to making a big purchase, or employment shift without considering all outcomes; because it could come back to haunt you. However, if your gut is telling you to do something and you’ve weighed all your options and you know it’s the best overall decision, go for it.

We have to remember with life, decisions will always have to be made; just always consider the option that is going to improve your chances in the educational, employment, family and relationship world. No decision comes with fallout, but at the same time you have to ensure you’re doing what brings happiness to your life.