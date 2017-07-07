MALIBU—Los Angeles County fire officials have gained control of two brush fires, which began on Thursday, June 29.

The first brush fire was reported at 3:09 p.m. on Thursday south of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, about a half a mile off of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). About 195 personnel responded to the fire, according to reports. As of 12 p.m. on Monday, July 3, it was 80 percent contained after burning 55 acres, the LA County Fire Inspector reported via its website.

The two-alarm blaze was difficult to contain, and some were concerned it was headed toward LA homes. As a result of the fire, Topanga Canyon Boulevard and PCH were closed to motorists.

The second brush fire was reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department by a passerby at 2:56 p.m. on Thursday. The fire was near Mulholland Highway and Malibu Canyon Road in Calabasas.

More than 220 firefighters stopped the forward progress on the flames by Friday, June 30. The fire, which burned over 40 acres, was 100 percent contained by Monday, July 3. One firefighter responding to the Calabasas fire had a heat-related injury and was sent to the hospital for evaluation Thursday. No other injuries were reported. No structural damage occurred.