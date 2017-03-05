MALIBU—On Monday, February 27, the Malibu City Council approved the use of $100,000 in funds towards homelessness in Los Angeles. The city will use $100,000 from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to address homelessness.

According to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the total estimated number of people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County was 46,874, an overall increase of 2,515 people or 5.7 percent from 2015 (44,359).

“Homelessness is a humanitarian crisis, and the people of Malibu care deeply about finding ways to help people who are experiencing homelessness,” said Mayor Lou La Monte. “These funds will go directly to assisting this extremely vulnerable population.”

CDBG funds are given from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development once a year. In February 2016, the Los Angeles Community Development Commission (CDC) approved a new opportunity which allows the city to use its remaining funds towards its homelessness initiative.

The Rapid Re-housing program provides financial services to avoid homelessness and assist homeless individuals with re-housing and stabilization. The allocated funds will cover Malibu, Beverly Hills, West Los Angeles, Culver City and Santa Monica.

The Shelter Partnership focuses on creating shelters throughout the city, providing housing for the homeless. Councilmembers have agreed to give $50,000 to both Rapid Rehousing and Shelter Partnership.