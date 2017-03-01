MALIBU—On Monday, February 27, the Malibu City Council discussed passing possible legislation to declare itself as a sanctuary city. Sanctuary cities are those that openly do not not permit their law enforcement to inquire about individuals immigration status. Law enforcement in sanctuary cities also do not cooperate with federal immigration agents. If Malibu does not declare itself a sanctuary city, it has been reported by The Malibu Times that up to 80 children’s families could face deportation.

Malibu resident Martin Sheen attended the council meeting on December 12, 2016 urging members to declare themselves a “sanctuary city.”

Of the five members on Malibu’s City Council, councilmember Rick Mullen has written opposition to the motion believing that despite concerns and fears of immigrants, making Malibu a sanctuary city would “corrode our rule of law.”

With the growing concern over the professed mass deportation efforts by the Trump administration, sanctuary cities like Boston, Chicago and San Francisco risk potential cuts in federal funding if President Trump proposes legislation against sanctuary cities. Trump signed an Executive Order on January 25, 2017 noting all federal funding would be withheld from sanctuary jurisdictions.

Despite an LAPD directive from 1979 that prohibits officers from detaining or questioning people solely on the basis of their immigration status, Los Angeles has not been declared a sanctuary city. The Malibu City Council indicated if Resolution No. 17-08 was passed the city of Malibu will not “expend any public funds, nor use any city resources, including staff time, to enforce federal civil immigration law.”

Canyon News reached out to City Hall for additional details on issues discussed during the meeting, and is awaiting comment.

Written By John Broadway and Donald Roberts