MALIBU—The city of Malibu will be holding a town hall meeting on Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. at City Hall to offer residents details about what to expect from the upcoming fire season, how they can prepare their families, pets, and properties, what to expect in case of evacuation, and what the city is doing to stay prepared.

According to the city of Malibu website, the meeting will be the first in a series of regularly scheduled town hall meetings to discuss public safety-related issues. Future topics may include earthquakes, terrorist or active shooter incidents, storms, and flooding. Record-setting rainfall this past winter caused heavy growth of vegetation in the mountains and natural areas in and around Malibu. Dry vegetation creates large amounts of potential fuel for wildfires.

The meeting on June 29 will feature speakers from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, and Animal Care and Control, as well as the American Red Cross, and Malibu’s Public Safety Manager Susan Dueñas.

“Wildfires are a real threat to people and property in Malibu,” said Mayor Skylar Peak. “Preparation for wildfires is critical to the public safety of the Malibu community.”

Malibu Fire Department will talk about expectations for the coming fire season based on this winter’s heavy rain and vegetation growth. The meeting will include information on how residents should make or update their family emergency preparedness plans, including having “go bags” prepared with clothing, cash, medication, and other essentials.

The meeting will have a discussion pertaining to the process of conducting evacuations and what steps they can do to prepare. It will address questions about when and how residents will be able to return to their properties, how Sheriff’s Deputies will ensure neighborhoods remain secure during evacuations, and what residents need to do with their pets and large animals, such as horses, during an evacuation.

Residents will receive information to ensure that their properties have proper brush clearance to give firefighters “defensible spaces.” The meeting will take place at the Multi-Purpose Room at City Hall. All residents are welcome to attend, no RSVPs are required. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact Public Safety Manager Susan Dueñas at 310-456-2489 ext. 313 or SDuenas@malibucity.org.