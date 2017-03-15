MALIBU—On Thursday, March 9, Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell announced the appointment of Josh Thai as Captain of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, according to a press release from the city of Malibu.

“Being promoted to the rank of Captain itself is awesome, and I am grateful, but to be promoted and be the Captain and the Chief of Police for the communities at the Malibu/Lost Hills Station is like icing on the cake,” said Captain Thai. “This is truly an honor and a dream.”

Captain Thai added, “I have worked at this station for several years as a sergeant and lieutenant and have a great deal of respect for the communities. I love it here. This is home to me.”

Captain Thai joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in July 1993. Within the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, he served as Field Sergeant and Watch Commander from 2005-2008, as Watch Commander from 2011-2013, and as Operations Lieutenant for the North Patrol Division from February 2016. Captain Thai has also been Active Captain from June 2016.

“Josh Thai is an excellent choice for Captain of the Malibu/Lost Hills Station,” said Malibu Mayor Lou La Monte. “He has been doing an outstanding job as Acting Captain, and he has proven that he has the exact combination of ability, integrity, and commitment that is so important for that position.”

In addition to receiving the Exemplary Service Award from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Captain Thai also received the Distinguished Service Award and the Esprit de Corps Award from the U.S. Air Force, and the Outstanding Community Service Award from the Law Enforcement Association of Asian Pacific.

He will be replacing Captain Patrick Donovan, who has been leading the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station since March 2016.

Captain Thai’s promotion is effective immediately. He will lead the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station which serves Malibu and seven other cities, including Agoura Hills, Hidden Hills, Calabasas, Westlake Village, Chatsworth Lake Manor, West Hills, and Topanga.