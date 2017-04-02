MALIBU—A mansion built on the property once occupied by Castle Kashan has been listed on the market for $80 million, Malibu’s priciest listing ever, according to brokerage Coldwell Banker.

The 15,000-square-foot estate, dubbed “The New Castle,” is equipped with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and panoramic views of the city, ocean and mountains. The site was built on 23900 Malibu Crest Drive, and is occupied by Malibu’s Castle Kashan before it burnt to the ground in 2007.

The land was initially listed for an asking price of $17 million by former owner Lily Lawrence, a philanthropist and international socialite whose father, Reza Fallah, was once the oil minister for the Shah of Iran.

The property was purchased by architect Scott Gillen for $9.7 million in 2015 after years of negotiations. The New Castle first hit the market for presale for $60 million in 2015. It was relisted for $75 million in January 2016 before Gillen increased the price another $5 million after embellishing the home with furniture and an art collection.

The estate spans 2.5 acres of land and includes a 400-foot-long private driveway with double gates, an infinity pool, teak wine room, humidified cigar lounge and spa.

Gillen’s architecture firm, Unvarnished, has developed and built 22 premium properties. “It is the nicest house I’ve built to date,” Gillen said in a statement.

Written By Darylese Shook and Sabrina Bush