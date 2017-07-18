HOLLYWOOD—A man who barricaded himself in a Hollywood residence on Friday, July 14 was arrested following a standoff, during which an officer-involved shooting occurred, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers responded to the scene at about 4:50 p.m., following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 5600 block of Fernwood Avenue near the Hollywood (101) Freeway. The man allegedly threatened his sister and parents with a knife, officials said. He barricaded himself once authorities arrived and remained unresponsive. A SWAT team was requested at the scene when he refused to come out, according to reports.

Some time after 8 p.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting. No officers were injured, police said. The standoff came to an end and the man was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to authorities. He was taken to the hospital in police custody.

It was unclear if the man was armed. There were no reports of witnesses seeing the man shoot at officers.