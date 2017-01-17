SANTA MONICA—Authorities from the Santa Monica Police Department arrested, Joshua Deminter, a 31-year old homeless man who walked into the Enterprise Fish Company restaurant at 174 Kenny Street in Santa Monica.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect standing behind an employee counter holding a metal object with a spike at the tip he took from the bar area.

An investigation revealed the suspect entered the restaurant holding a knife and caused fear among the employees and patrons by walking around with the knife. The suspect put the knife down and retrieved a metal object with a spike from the bar area. No injuries were reported to anyone at the scene.

“On January 4, 2017 at about 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a radio call for service at Enterprise Fish Company-174 Kinney Street regarding a man brandishing of a weapon,” said Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez, of the SMPD in an email to Canyon News.

Rodriguez said that initially the officers could not make the suspect drop the metal object, but eventually they got the situation under control without any incident.

Rodriguez confirmed to Canyon News that Deminter was booked for 8103(I) WIC – Weapons Violation; 417(a)(1) PC- Brandishing a Weapon; and 148((a)(1) PC- Obstruct/Resist Arrest and his bail was set for $20,000.