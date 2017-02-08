SANTA MONICA—A man was shot and killed by California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pico and Interstate 10 on Monday, February 6.

CHP officers responded initially to reports of a pedestrian walking on the interstate, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Lisa Jansen to the Santa Monica Daily Press.

The man, armed with a knife, started approaching the officers neglecting their orders to stop. As a result, officers opened fire on the individual. The suspect was pronounced dead at hospital. No officers were injured during the incident. The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.

The incident is being actively investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office indicated Lt. Saul Rodriguez of the Santa Monica Police Department in an email to Canyon News.