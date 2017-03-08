MALIBU—A man in his 50s was killed in a car crash on Monday, March 6, in Malibu. According to Patch.com, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. Monday in the 33000 block of PCH in Malibu.

Five fire trucks and five helicopters were called to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim to the public.

This is the second fatal crash that occurred in Malibu within three days. On Saturday, March 4, a motorcyclist identified as William J. O’Hara, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, identified as Stephanie Feng, 28, was critically injured after his bike collided with a Volkswagen Jetta. According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on Leo Carrillo Beach Road near the Pacific Coast Highway.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.