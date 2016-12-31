SANTA MONICA—A man pled not guilty to two felony charges on Thursday, December 29 in connection to an altercation at a Santa Monica 7/11, in which officials indicated the suspect allegedly attempted to gouge an officer’s eyes out.

Darren McIntosh, 28, is seen on surveillance video provoking a Santa Monica Police Department officer around 7:30 p.m. on October 28, while he was inside a 7/11 located on 1600 Santa Monica Blvd. making a purchase.

McIntosh approached the officer and deliberately bumped against him while in the store. The officer, whose name has not been released to the public, attempted to arrest the suspect but he did not comply. McIntosh and the officer are seen on surveillance footage struggling for several minutes, before the suspect attempted to “gouge the officer’s eyes,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office noted.

The officer called for backup and a second officer was able to subdue McIntosh with a police baton. The SMPD officer suffered a head injury and multiple lacerations, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.

“Definitely, this officer was fighting for his life. It could have been lethal had he not continued to fight and had the assisting officer not arrived,” said Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez of the SMPD.

McIntosh was arrested and booked on charges of mayhem, battery on a police officer and resisting arrested by means of force, officials said. He was previously convicted of resisting arrest on May 19, according to the LADA’s office.

McIntosh’s bail was set for $100,000. He is expected back in court on January 25, 2017 at the Airport Branch Courthouse of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The Santa Monica Police Department is still investigating the case.