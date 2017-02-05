HOLLYWOOD—An assailant, in his 30s, was fatally shot on Tuesday, January 31 by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) after he went on a rampage and stabbed three people in Hollywood.

The assailant stabbed a bicyclist at 2 p.m. along the north side of Sunset Boulevard near Ivar Avenue, said Sgt. Frank Preciado, an LAPD spokesman to the Los Angeles Times.

Korvyn Gome told the LA Times that as he was leaving Los Angeles Film School to get French fries, he saw a man near the Jack in the Box restaurant door on Sunset Boulevard carrying a butcher knife. Gomez immediately informed the police across the street and witnessed a man walking out of the restaurant with a stab wound, yelling “He stabbed me! He stabbed me!”

A video was posted on social media from inside the restaurant showing a person calling for makeshift tourniquet for a victim sitting in a chair with a pool of blood on the floor.

The assailant tried to stab another bike rider, Terrell Bradford. Bradford was able to get away from the attacker, but his friend got stabbed in the arm.

“I told him to back away as he tried to come after me,” said Bradford to KNBC-TV.

The suspect walked eastbound and stabbed a person at the Jack in the Box. As the second victim was fleeing the restaurant the man stabbed the third person, Preciado noted.

Officers attempted to use a Taser while confronting the assailant. He was fatally shot by officials and pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not yet revealed the name of the suspect as they continue their investigation.

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, heaped praises on the LAPD officers during a news conference for their swift action and said that “it saved lives.”

Officials are reviewing to determine if there is any connection between the assailant and the three victims. They are planning to review video from the surveillance cameras. All three victims were transported to local hospitals to be treated for injuries sustained. Two victim were listed in critical condition, one victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic in the region of Sunset Boulevard was closed to traffic as officials completed their investigation.