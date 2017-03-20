WESTWOOD—On March 13, Mattel, Inc. announced a $50 million donation to UCLA Health, that will be used to expand the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital and create a pediatric care center and research facility, according to a UCLA news release.

“By combining the resources and expertise of two of Los Angeles’ leaders in children’s health and wellness, we are ensuring world-class care to the neediest in our community,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “This partnership extends our impact far beyond what either of us could achieve on our own, and together, UCLA and Mattel will build on our commitment to establish the best children’s hospital in the world.”

In addition to expanding the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, the donation will also be used to improve care and outcomes, and support global research partnerships and doctor exchanges in China, India, Indonesia, and South Africa.

“Mattel has always been committed to serving our communities in meaningful and impactful ways,” said President and Chief Operating Officer of Mattel, Richard Dickson. “Today’s gift is an extension of that legacy, and more importantly, it will help ensure that even more children and families will benefit from exceptional healthcare at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital.”

The donation is part of the $4.2 billion UCLA Centennial Campaign, which will be concluding in December 2019, the year of UCLA’s 100th anniversary.

In 1998, UCLA’s children hospital was renamed after Mattel donated $25 million to help rebuild the hospital. The hospital will be renamed again to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital in recognition of the recent donation, according to UCLA Chancellor Block.

The $50 million donation is the largest donation ever made to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. Mattel has donated more than $80 million to UCLA in the past 20 years.