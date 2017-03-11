Measure H Passing May Mean Venice-Pacific-Dell Project Get Funding

SANTA MONICA -The Venice-Dell-Pacific project comes closer to realization as Measure H attained two-third majority favor in last Tuesday’s election.

Although 67.44 percent of voters from all Los Angeles county precincts voted in favor for the quarter-cent Los Angeles County sales tax to fund anti-homelessness programs, an estimate of 294,900 ballots is still in need of tallying, potentially changing the outcome of the vote.

The potential passing of the measure means city programs like the $2 billion Venice-Dell-Pacific project could finally receive the financial resources needed to fund its plans to ease homelessness.

The project plans to turn the Dell-Pacific site, currently a city-owned parking lot, into a housing area for the homeless population.

Another proposed idea is 24-hours restroom access at Venice Beach. L.A. Councilman, Mike Bonin, who outlined the proposals for the project, planned to have more portable toilets to increase the availabilities of bathroom facilities.

Bonin asserted, “We have to get folks housed and taken care of in order to protect our neighborhoods, and anything contrary to that is sticking your head in the sand or demagoguery — one of the two.”

The measure received several popular endorsements, including from actress Kristen Bell, who appeared on a video for the Facebook page Yes on H. In the video Bell mentioned the organization PATH, or People Assisting The Homeless, which aims to help homeless individuals move into permanent homes.

Bell stated, “It’s pretty incredible getting to hand people keys to a place that’s theirs and watch their second chance begin.”